Old foes LDF, Linare rekindle rivalry

Mikia Kalati

OLD foes Linare and LDF will both be out for three valuable points when they clash in an Econet Premier League encounter at the Maputsoe DIFA Ground on Saturday.

The two clubs have a rich history but have since lost their dominance as Linare have not won a major title for the past three decades while LDF last won the league in the 2003/04 season.

Linare come into the match on ninth position having won four out of nine games and their coach, Ntšonyane told this publication that they wanted nothing less than maximum points.

“Just like any other game, we are preparing to win even though it does not always go according to plan,” Ntšonyane said, adding, “Our goal is to compete and do well”.

“But we are still very much at the infancy stage, rebuilding Linare Football Club.

“So things are not that easy and we are not yet in a position to compete with the likes of Lioli and Bantu.

“It’s a long journey to get there and it is a journey that players, supporters as well as the management need to be aware of. We can achieve that goal by working together,” said the former Likuena striker who also plied his trade in South Africa for Bidvest Wits.

For his part, LDF coach Motheo Mohapi who will go head to head with his former national team teammate, told this publication that he expected a tough and exciting encounter.

“So far so good I am happy with our progress but I feel we are not at a level where I want the team to be,” Mohapi said.

“We have to do better by dominating and winning games.

The LDF boss admitted that his side has been inconstant, saying this owed to the fact that the league had become very competitive.

“There is no longer an easy game in the league. All teams are fighting for the points and you have to sweat for a win.

“So it will be the same when we come up against Linare. Every team is playing with a determination to improve their position in the log and I expect a very tough match.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, pacesetters, Lioli are up against new boys Sefotha-fotha while Liphakoe will clash with Kick4Life.

On Sunday, LCS host Bantu at LCS Ground in the biggest match of the weekend while Matlama host Majantja.

LMPS will host Likhopo at PTC Ground in the last match of the weekend.

Econet Premier League Fixtures

Saturday

Linare v LDF

Sefotha-fotha v Lioli

Liphakoe v Kick4Life

Sunday

LCS v Bantu

LMPS v Likhopo

Matlama v Majantja