PC FM’s Tlontlolation party wows Hlotse

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE annual PC FM Tlontlolation party which was held at Ozone club in Hlotse last Saturday lived up to its billing as it left revellers screaming and begging for more of the heavy beats from the epic sound system which was erected for the purpose.

The party which went on until the early hours of the next day coincided with the Lesotho Times FanFest activation parties which have been going since September as part of a build-up to the star-studded epic Fanfest event at Setsoto Stadium on Saturday.

Several disc spinners such as DJ Dimmo, Kopper, Boots, Counter Force and DJ Mtsuzi as well as rapper Juvy gave Hlotse patrons an taste of what to expect at the Lesotho Times’ Fanfest which celebrates more than 10 years of the existence of the Lesotho Times newspaper.

The aforementioned artistes shared the stage with the likes of Pablo DJ, Gama, Lady Dee, Tzozo, DJ Scandal, Khebza, Tommy D, Funky El, Stlofa and Gudoza. This year’s edition of Tlontlolation was also part of the 20 years of PC FM’s existence.

The party also served to introduce PC FM’s presenters to their listeners as some were seeing them for the first time.

Cura, who made a name for himself through his evening comedy programme, Qaboha, left everyone in stitches when he brought the comic show to the stage.

While majority of the DJs played popular club bangers, Tzozo stole the show when he started his set with the popular Zion anthem, Liphiri Makunutu.

Counter Force proved that he still had mixing magic in his hands. His set came in the early hours of Sunday. This was a time when people would have been too tired to dance but when the legendary DJ belted out classic Kwaito songs he had everyone take to the dance floor to relieve the magic of the 1990s.

While DJ Kopper brought a different taste to the show with the Naija (Nigerian) sound, Juvy also had the crowd eating in the palm of his hand with his 2015 smash-hit, Skipa Se Ntekane, which continues to be a banger.

Revellers reluctantly trudged out of the venue at around 7am when the show eventually ended.