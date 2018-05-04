Phenomenal woman launches Lesotho branch

Mohalenyane Phakela

WOMEN empowerment initiative, Phenomenal Woman, will on Saturday launch its Lesotho chapter at Victoria Hotel, in Maseru.

Dubbed ‘Uniting Women in Business’, the initiative was established in South Africa as a non-profit organisation earlier this year and has recently branched to Swaziland with Lesotho’s being the latest.

According to one of its executive board members, Refiloe Mohlotsane, the idea is to create as network of women who are already in business or wishing to start one. She said the network is for all women whether one owns a big organisation wishing to grow, a struggling entrepreneur, a consultant, street vendor or a breadwinner with talent.

“The organisation is looking at connecting women to support each other in business whether one is employed or self-employed,” Ms Mohlotsane said.

“For women to grow in business, it first has to start with us supporting each other. We are affiliated to those from Swaziland and the headquarters in Bloemfontein (South Africa) who will also be present to explain further about the benefits of being a member while welcoming Lesotho on board.

“On Saturday we will have speakers who will address several issues that have to do with being in business and those who are already in business are welcome to buy stalls as the idea is for us to start showing each other support by buying at the launch.”

The guest speakers will include former Letṧeng Diamonds chief executive officer and businesswoman, Mazvi Maharasoa and South African money coach, Busi Selesho.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as the Lesotho National Development Corporation will also present on the Lesotho’s economy and the investment opportunities that exist and how to start as business.

Jazz legend, Tšepo Tshola is expected to perform at the event which is also sponsored by PAW Foundation and Finite Magazine.

The organisers said the dress code for the event is African attire.

Ms Mohlotsane said since they are not profit oriented, members are expected to pay subscriptions on annual basis which would be used for different initiatives such as training seminars as well as helping the vulnerable.

“The plan is to have several training seminars for our members that are business related and that will include being educated on how to manufacture certain products. Most of the trainings will happen in South Africa and since they will be free to our members, we have to find ways to raise funds for their travel expenses.

“We will also have charitable initiatives which will help the vulnerable women within our communities. Although we will be launching in Maseru, we intend to expand services to the entire country with representatives in each of the 10 districts,” Ms Mohlotsane said.