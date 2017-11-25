PM defends office of the first lady

’Marafaele Mohloboli

PRIME Minister Thomas Thabane has warned people to stop spreading falsehoods over the existence and administration of the Office of the First Lady, Maesaiah Thabane.

Addressing All Basotho Convention supporters at a rally in Hlotse Number 13 constituency in Leribe on Sunday, Dr Thabane explained that it was false that the Office of the First Lady was created to facilitate his political campaigns.

“There is a lot of unfortunate and unwarranted misinformation making rounds that the Office of the First Lady was established to be used to gain political mileage. These are mere falsehoods that should stop. I don’t even know where that is coming from,” said Dr Thabane.

He explained that after the elections, he had requested the government to establish the office with a mandate to ensure that the First Lady worked towards responding to the needs of vulnerable people including the elderly and orphans.

Dr Thabane said some falsehoods could be part of the scheming of rogue elements disguised as his party members when they are actually spying for other political parties and fabricating information.

“You should shake off those who are disguised in our colours because they are enemies of progress who are even more dangerous than those who openly show that they are against our party,” he said.

“I am giving a stern warning to those who think that my house is a playground, they must respect me and my wife,” reprimanded Dr Thabane.

He also lauded his followers for a job well done in winning in the local government elections and appealed to them to continue working hard to build the party as there is a lot that still needs to be done.

“We should not be carried away by our good performance in the last elections and rest on your laurels, instead we should work harder to gain more support and trust of the people. This will help the party to do even much better in the next elections,” Dr Thabane said.

He said there is also need for the government to focus more on improving service delivery, particularly in the health sector, to ensure that Basotho are able to access quality services.