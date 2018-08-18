Police issue appeal on killings of women

Nthatuoa Koeshe

POLICE Spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli has called on men to desist from murdering women and instead afford them greater protection from criminals.

Supt Mopeli made the remarks at police briefing on the latest incidents of crime. The briefing was held in Maseru.

“Violence does not fix anything and people should start seeking interventions whenever there is a disagreement,” Supt Mopeli said adding that, “men must stop killing women and start protecting them especially now that it is Women’s Month”.

His remarks came against the background of two separate incidents in which two men, one from Butha-Buthe and the other from Maseru, recently killed their wives.

In the first incident, a 31-year-old junior doctor from Borokhoaneng in Maseru was arrested for killing his 28-year-old wife.

Supt Mopeli said the suspect stabbed his wife to death following a heated argument at their home.

“The suspect had disagreement with his wife on 11 August as the two got into their kitchen where the now deceased’s sister was sitting. At that point the suspect took a knife and stabbed is wife her killing her instantly,” Supt Mopeli said.

He said the suspect was a junior doctor at the Likotsi Clinic while the deceased was a nurse at the Sankatana Clinic in Maseru.

The suspect was arrested by Thamae Police Station Officers.

Supt Mopeli also revealed that a 29-year-old man from Tlokoeng in Butha-Buthe handed himself to the police after fatally assaulting his 27-year-old wife with a fighting stick.

He said the man had suspected his wife of infidelity after an unidentified man came looking for her at their house on 11 July at about 10:20pm.

In another development, Supt Mopeli said a 50-year-old man from in Qacha’s Neck is in trouble after his daughter in law reported that the suspect had attempted to rape her on two occasions.

The suspect is in custody after failing to pay M500 bail and he will money and he will make his second appearance at the Magistrates’ Court in Qacha’s Neck on 23 August.

The suspect walked in on the victim as she was bathing in July 2017 to and asked her to engage in sexual intercourse with him. The woman refused and on the next day the same incident happened and again the woman refused. The woman then informed her mother and the suspect was reported to the police, resulting in his arrest.

Elsewhere in Maseru, the local community in Ha Nelese effected a citizen’s arrest on four serial armed robbers who attempted to rob a Chinese-owned shop in the area.

The quartet were arrested on 9 August by community members who later handed them to the police.

Supt Mopeli said one of the suspects was a 19-year-old man from Naleli the other is 22-year man old from Khubetsoana, another a 21-year-old man from Ha Mapotsane Mohale’s Hoek and the fourth suspect is a 40-year-old resident of Ha Mabote.

He said the quartet would appear in court as soon as the police had concluded their investigations as three of them were also suspects in an armed robbery incident which occurred in July this year at a Chinese-owned store near Pitso Ground Police station.

In another case, Abdul Kari a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national is up for fraud. He was arrested together with the 38-year-old Nteboheleng Mahamo by Mohale’s Hoek police.

“The two are engaged in a false marriage and were found with forged marriage certificates which state that the two have been married for more than ten years now,” Supt Mopeli said adding that the police however learned that the couple only started staying together two years ago.

Supt Mopeli said the duo had committed the fraud as part of efforts to ensure that Kari obtained citizenship.