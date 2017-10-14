Ponya apologises for insulting journalist

Mohalenyane Phakela

POLITICAL activist, Thato Ponya, has escaped censure from the All Basotho Convention Youth League (ABCYL) after apologising for disparaging remarks about exiled SABC correspondent Nthakoana Ngatane.

Mr Ponya, who is also National University of Lesotho Students Representative Council secretary-general, had — in a Facebook post — accused Ms Ngatane of lying that she fled the country earlier this month because her life was in danger.

He accused the SABC correspondent of “running after” Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader Mothetjoa Metsing who fled the country in August this year after also claiming that his life was in danger.

Mr Ponya went on to insinuate that Ms Ngatane should be raped. The post had ignited a firestorm of condemnation on social media and other forums.

He has since apologised for the remarks in another Facebook post and conceded that he “crossed the line”.

“. . . I unreservedly tender my apology to everyone affected by my post. In particular, I unconditionally tender my apology to Mrs Nthakoana Ngatane and all the women out there,” Mr Ponya said.

“As a law abiding citizen, it was an error of judgment on my part to appear to be an advocate for acts of rape, torture or any human rights violations.

He added: “I am a proud member of ABC and I know my party takes a strong exception to any form of women’s abuse. I thus also apologize to my party for bringing its name into disrepute. The statement was made in my personal capacity and should in no way whatsoever be attributable to the party or government.”

Mr Ponya yesterday told the Lesotho Times that he was sincerely contrite for his remarks.

“I have apologised on Facebook where I had made the statement and even went on to local radio stations to apologies,” Ponya said.

“I have also arranged an interview with an SABC television channel so that I can also apologise. There is no justification for what I did, and I am sincerely sorry, not only to ‘M’e Nthakoana but to all women for insulting them in that way and everybody who felt offended.

“I hold no position within the ABC since I am just a member. Therefore, I made the post on my personal capacity with no influence of the ABC in any way. I duly apologies to the leader and the entire ABC members for I know that they are strongly against women abuse and would not like to hear or see their member doing that.”

For his part, ABCYL Secretary-General Mphonyane Lebesa said the party would not discipline Mr Ponya since he had apologised for his remarks. He also stressed that Mr Ponya was not speaking on behalf of the party.

“He has apologised and made it clear that the remarks did not reflect the views of the party,” Mr Lebesa said.

“So, we will not take any action against him. We would have acted if he had not apologised.”

Efforts to contact Ms Ngatane were fruitless yesterday.