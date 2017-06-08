Qoo triumphant in Malingoaneng #77 constituency

Contact us today - Inquiries | News: editor@lestimes.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356
DC spokesperson Serialong Qoo
COMMUNICATIONS Minister and Democratic Congress spokesperson Serialong Qoo has retained the Malingoaneng #77 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.
Mr Qoo garnered 3566 votes, which translated to 44.0% of the votes cast in the constituency.
The All Basotho Convention’s Elliot Lehora came second with 2388 votes which translated to 29.5% of the votes cast.
