Ramasimong still available for Likuena

Mikia Kalati

SOUTH African, Moloisane Ramasimong, who has been on song for Bantu this season says he is still available to play for Likuena.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic youth player is in his second season at Bantu, having followed his coach, James Madidilane to the Mountain Kingdom after he was appointed the coach of the Mafeteng based outfit in 2016.

National team coach, Moses Maliehe in March called Ramasimong and his former Celtic teammate, Teboho ‘Shakes’ Lilane for the national team hoping that they would switch their allegiances from their country South Africa.

However, the move was aborted by the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) due to the ongoing Bantu player registration scandal.

Bantu were this season penalised for unlawful registration of four more than the five stipulated foreign players in the league. The four players were also found to have illegally secured Lesotho identity documents.

But Ramasimong said he is still waiting for the authorities to make a follow up on the issue.

“I am still available if such an opportunity comes like I had indicated earlier,” Ramasimong said.

“I am just waiting for the authorities to clear the issues that are in their way but I would be happy to play for Lesotho as switching allegiances happens everywhere in the world.”

The winger said he is enjoying his football at A Matšo Matebele and admitted that it would take a special offer to lure him from the Mafeteng outfit with reports indicating that Mbabane Swallows are keen to secure his signature.

Ramasimong was impressive in the two CAF Champions League matches against the Swaziland side earlier this year.

They eliminated Bantu on away goals rule and are now playing in the group stage of the competition.

“The team is taking good care of me and I also have a good understanding with my teammates, so I am happy with everything and enjoying myself.

“If such an offer comes, then I have to sit down with the club to see what they are offering but I am happy at Bantu.

“We have worked hard as a team to be where we are. It is good that we have been rewarded with the league title because we did not even allow the off the field issues affect us.

“It is every player’s dream to win trophies and I am happy that I have managed to do that with Bantu,” he said.

Ramasimong, who is tipped to be a strong contender for the Econet Premier League Player of the Season award, said it would be a dream come true to win the individual accolade.

“Before the start of the season, my goal was to get one of the accolades at the end of the season and I will be happy if I win an individual award.

“I had told myself to improve on scoring because I get to be in goal scoring positions a lot during the game.

“I wanted to win a lot of trophies with my club this season and that is why I was disappointed when we could not get the LNIG Top 8,” Ramasimong said.