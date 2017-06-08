Rantšo walloped in Taung#56 constituency

Reformed Congress of Lesotho leader, Keketso Rantšo has lost the Taung#56 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections after polling 259 votes which translated to 4.5% of the votes cast in the constituency.

It was won by the All Basotho Convention’s Mangobe selemo Desmond who polled 1978 votes, which constituted 34.4% of the votes cast in the constituency. In second place was the Democratic Congress’ Monare Phallang Elliot with 1936 votes, which constituted 33.7% of the votes cast in the constituency.