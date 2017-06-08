Thursday , 8 June 2017
Read the print version
ELECTION RESULTS

Contact us today - Inquiries | News: editor@lestimes.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356

Rantšo walloped in Taung#56 constituency

Posted date : June 4, 2017 In Election 2017, Local News, News 0

RCL leader Keketso Rantšo

Reformed Congress of Lesotho leader, Keketso Rantšo has lost the Taung#56 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections after polling 259 votes which translated to 4.5% of the votes cast in the constituency.

It was won by the All Basotho Convention’s Mangobe selemo Desmond who polled 1978 votes, which constituted 34.4% of the votes cast in the constituency. In second place was the Democratic Congress’ Monare Phallang Elliot with 1936 votes, which constituted 33.7% of the votes cast in the constituency.

 

 

Tags

About Lestimes

Contact us today - Inquiries | News: editor@lestimes.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356

Related posts

Loading...

Leave a Comment

Live Election Tweets

Facebook

Search

Video

© Copyright 2007 - 2017. Lesotho Times - News Without Fear or Favour | All Rights Reserved
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com