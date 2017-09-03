Rappers target global market

Mohalenyane Phakela

RAPPER T-Mech says the high quality sound on the Kea Kena single from the upcoming Moddaw Presents Challenge IGI (I’m Going In) compilation album is proof that the local sound is ready for the world market.

Produced by Magic In Progress (MIP), the Hip Hop jam with a huge Kwaito influence, could be well become the party anthem this festive season.

“Kea Kena is a statement piece with major kwaito influence but a lot of hard hip hop sounds mashed up into one groovy anthem,” T-Mech said, adding, “It is drenched in a variety of genres and sounds mashed into one power packed party anthem.”

He said the song was the ultimate testimony of his tireless work over the years to polish his product which is now ready for the global market, hence Kea Kena which translates to I am going in.

“The first important thing is the quality of the track, everything from the instrumental down to the final master went through a series of listening sessions and adjustments by qualified sound engineers and producers, following a set of international rules and guidelines from techniques learnt from studies, credible names, literature and international standards.

“In terms of marketing, the song will be on more than 40 digital platforms for sale and some free promotions or streaming links using platforms such as Econet’s Music Time/Simfy, iTunes and Amazon among others in three weeks’ time.”

The Moddaw Presents Challenge IGI (I’m Going In) compilation is due to be released in November this year and will feature other rappers such as Lemeke oa Mochini and L Tore.

One of the producers, Moddaw oa Mochini, also told the Weekender said that the idea behind the compilation was to collectively sell Lesotho’s craft.

“As a Hip Hop aficionado, I have always wanted to do something for our industry and as I travelled I realises other nations did not know anything about our Hip Hop.

“Even our own corporate sector knows very little about us (rappers) and we are only referred to as ‘those boys who rap’.

“I initially planned to do one huge song that featured most of the rappers but then a song like that would have been too long to listen to so I eventually settled on a mixtape.”

He said T-Mech was the first to respond when he called other rappers to join the project, adding there would be at least 10 others coming on board.