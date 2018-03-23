Rotaract Club donates to teen mums

Nthatuoa Koeshe

QILOANE Rotaract Club has handed over a renovated greenhouse and garden tools to Good Shepherd Centre for Teenage Mothers.

The move is aimed at complementing His Majesty King Letsie III’s campaign to improve nutrition in the country as the African Union Nutrition Champion and Special Ambassador for nutrition of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The Good Shepherd Centre for Teenage Mothers houses young mothers who are impoverished or ill and provides them with safe and supportive accommodation while they learn how to fend for themselves and their children.

Speaking at the hand over on behalf of the centre, Josephine Mokoma, said the green house was originally donated to the centre by Prince Harry but was now dilapidated and they were grateful to Qiloane Rotaract Club for their gesture.

“We saw selflessness in these young people who dedicated their time to come here and fix this green house and we are grateful,” Sister Mokoma, a nun at Good Shephard Centre said.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times, Kamohelo Sents’o, the president of the club said they have taken it upon themselves to visit different homes and orphanages to assess and provide assistance.

She said the club constructed a greenhouse for sustainable vegetable production at the centre with the financial help of Maloti Rotary which is their mother club.

“We were asked to identify one centre which we can assist and we identified this one because we were aware of their dedication to grow their own food,” she said.

Sents’o noted that the project was named after a Group Study Exchange beneficiary, Moipone Letsie, who was recently in the United Kingdom where she interacted with the Rotaract Clubs in that country and was given M20 000 to finance a project with youth appeal in Lesotho.

“The project is aimed at contributing towards nutrition and social economic development of the centre and surrounding villages. It also supports the club’s patron, His Majesty King Letsie III, in his mission to promote better nutrition and food security through the world as FAO special ambassador for Nutrition,” Ms Sents’o said.

Rotaract Club of Qiloane is a service club for young men and women at the ages of 18-35. It forms part of a greater network of more than 8400 Rotaract clubs in 170 countries and geographical areas.

Rotaract, as a youth project, was founded in 1968 by Charlotte North Rotary in USA while Rotaract Club of Qiloane was chartered by Maloti Rotary Club in 2012.

Rotaract is an international that brings together young business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocation and helps to build goodwill and peace around the world.

All Rotaract efforts begin at the grassroots level, with members addressing their communities’ physical and social needs while promoting international understanding and peace through a framework of friendship and service.