Scenery Guesthouses pioneer use App to improve service

Nthatuoa Koeshe

SCENERY Guest Houses launched a new application which allow guests to do their bookings from where ever they are while at the same time informing them about activities that can do in Lesotho.

These guest houses are situated near in Maseru East near Maqalika Dam in Maseru and are less than a kilometre apart.

The application which is the first of its kind in the country was launched at Scenery Guest House Maqalika last week.

It was designed by Omni Hospitality, a company which empowers hotels and restaurants through the utilisation of technology to improve and leverage efficiencies in every aspect of the business operation.

It enables customers to access fast, easy and convenient transactions with intuitive self-service and assisted-service options.

According to Omni Hospitality, the application is available for Android and Apple mobile devices.

The application showcases the guest house facilities and offerings. It also allows guest to contact and interact with the guest house before their arrival and they can request services such as transport, activities or check in online.

“In preparation for the implementation of the application, all the staff and management at Scenery Stadium and Scenery Maqalika guest house have undergone extensive training and certification on all the systems achieving a 74% aggregate across all departments in the examination.”

Scenery’s General Manager, Mamphaka Ralehlathe said the world had moved into the technology era and people were always on their phones hence the need for an application which people could use on their cell phones to book from anywhere in the world.

She said they were excited about this new invention as they believe it was going to bring more sales and make life easier for their customers.

The owner of the guest house, Marethabile Sekhiba, said this was a huge step for them as they were also celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said they thought it was ideal to include other restaurants and guest houses on the application all because as much as they are competitors, they worked together for the benefit of the country.

“Someone asked why we would include our rivals and I told them that in as much as we are competitors, we also work together to make Lesotho a better country and to attract more tourists,” Ms Sekhiba said.