Schools clash in choir festival

Mohalenyane Phakela

PRIMARY and high school choirs from all parts of the country will lock horns at this year’s Lesotho Schools Music Association (LeSMA) finals at St Michaels High School in Mpharane in the Leribe district on 10 September.

The choral competition has six categories of Junior Primary (29 schools), Senior Primary (13 schools), Junior High School (22), Senior High School (10), Female (six) and Champs (seven).

Choirs that have previously won in the Senior High School category are eligible to contest in the Champs category.

These include Cenez, Phomolong, Abia, Itekeng, Maputsoe Community, Lioli and Khethisa high schools.

LeSMA secretary general, Diana Mfana, told the Weekender that due to lack of sponsorship there were no monetary prizes but only trophies and medals for the top three in each category.

“We had monetary prizes in the past when we used to have sponsors but now that we are on our own, we can only afford trophies,” Mfana said.

She however, said the competition was very important for grooming choristers from an early age.

“It is important for children to be introduced to choral music at an early age so that they develop until they can become members of those choirs that compete in the national African Melody Festival as well as foreign competitions.

“Choral music is one of the genres that still maintain our cultural aspects so it is important to groom children from primary schools to ensure it does not perish,” she said.