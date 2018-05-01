Sediti’s Afro-soul at Dee Tee Lounge

Mamohlakola Letuka

SOUTH Africa based Afro-Soul artiste, Serame Sediti, is set to perform at the Music and Things show on Saturday at Dee Tee Lounge in Khubetsoana, Maseru.

Born in Lesotho, the artiste promised to show what he has been learning during his stay in South Africa for 22 years.

He said the show on Saturday would be intimate with the audiences as he would share his experiences on stage.

“I want to show my home country what I’ve learnt and prove that I am happy to be home, so the revelers can expect a vibrant performance,” Sediti said.

The Makoti singer will be performing alongside local musicians such as Sipho and friends, Majisto, Da Starr, and DJ Mosh among others.

A songwriter, Sediti grew up singing but started off as a shepherd in Lesotho, before moving to South Africa when he was 12.

He left the country in 1996, securing a lift to ha Ratau in Thaba Nchu with his mother, he was to work as a herd boy. Upon their arrival, they struggled to make ends meet, and three years later his mother died, leaving him to struggle alone. He then resorted to small stealing, which resulted in him being in and out of prison.

It was during this time that he decided to turn his life around and focused on his music. He entered many local singing competitions and won a few and eventually tried his luck on X Factor, Clash of the choirs and Idols SA where he was in the top seven in 2013.

He has also shared the stage with several South African musicians like the renowned Parlotones.

In 2015 he released his Extended Play Can You Hear Me Calling which won him multitudes of fans.

He then released his debut album, Based on a true story, featuring tracks like Makoti, Set me free, Maipato and Can you hear me calling last year.

He is also South African Music Awards nominee in the Best African Adult Contemporary Album for Based on a true story along with Joe Nina for Time II Time, Siseko Pame for Ilanga, Siphokazi for Siphokazi and Tribute Birdie Mboweni for Tribute Birdie Mboweni.

The organiser of the show, Dallas T (real name Tello Leballo) said: “Sediti is our artiste, but he is rarely celebrated but that is about to change”.

“Sediti deserves to be celebrated given the work he has done.”

“I think Sediti is the most underrated artiste ever and I believe it is time to celebrate and recognise him.”

He said there was a need to advocate for the growth of the Afro-soul genre and one of doing so was celebrating artistes like Sediti.