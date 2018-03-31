Sefotha-fotha fight for survival

Mikia Kalati

RELEGATION threatened Sefotha-fotha have vowed to give Liphakoe a run for their money when the two teams clash in the Econet Premier League on Saturday.

The match is one of the two that will be played on the day after the Premier League Management Committee moved the rest of the games to Easter Monday.

This has been necessitated by some of the players who have been away on national duty with Likuena who played two friendlies against Botswana and Namibia.

The team is expected back in the country today while all the referees are committed to a fitness test scheduled for Sunday.

Sefotha-fotha coach, Tiisetso Molete, told this publication that their focus in the remaining matches was to secure their top-flight status for another season after promotion at the start of this season.

“We know Liphakoe are playing for a different goal which is to be among the top eight teams by the end of the season and for that we expect a very tough game,” Molete told the Lesotho Times.

“For us it is about remaining among the top teams in the country and we will fight for every point to make sure we are safe.”

Molete admitted that his side has faced a baptism of fire playing against the country’s top teams since their promotion to top flight football.

He said his youthful side has worked hard to frustrate some of the big guns having managed goalless draws against both Bantu and Lioli.

“It has been a tough season being a new team in the league, but I think we have done well to be where we are though we will not rest until we know that we are safe,” he said.

“Our goal from the start of the season was to make sure that we survive relegation. I am confident that we can achieve that goal in the remaining matches if we continue to work hard,” he said.

Liphakoe coach, Motolo Makepe, admitted that his side has had a bad second round losing most of their matches, but said they still have a chance to turn the tables around starting with the Saturday’s fixture with the league debutants.

“Indeed, our second round has not been good because we have lost most of the matches, but we have a chance to get it right and I think it is not that bad when it comes to the spirit in our camp.

“Our play has not been that bad even in the matches that we lost. We went down fighting but however, I think the biggest problem is that when we do not score we give away goals,” Makepe said.

Makepe said in their 2-0 loss to Lioli, his side were still the better their opponents despite failing to get the three points.

“We were unlucky in the other game against Likhopo having been called-off due to heavy rains while we were leading 3-1, but we took that spirit to the game with Lioli though we lost the match.

“I think now it is about regrouping and fighting together as a team because we need all the points in the remaining game,” Makepe said.

LCS host Linare at LCS Ground in the other Saturday match.

The rest of the matches will be played on Monday with leaders Bantu hosting relegation threatened Likhipo.

LMPS will host Matlama as Ntebele ‘Mocholene’ Taole faces his former employers for the first time since his appointment as Simunye head coach.

Lioli also have a chance to put pressure on Bantu as they have an easier fixture against the already relegated Sky Battalion.

LDF host Kick4Life in another potentially explosive encounter where former national team coaches, Motheo Mohapi and Leslie Notši, go head to head.

Weekend fixture

Saturday

Liphakoe v Sefotha-fotha

Linare v LCs

Monday

LDF v Kick4Life

Sky Battalion v Lioli

LMPS v Matlama

Bantu v Likhopo