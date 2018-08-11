Sleek Rides partners LDF

Mohalenyane Phakela

MOTORING outfit, Sleek Rides LS has partnered with the Lesotho Defence Force for the second edition of its drag racing games at Makoanyane Airstrip in Ha Leqele, in Maseru next month.

Scheduled for 1 September 2018, the motor racing game was introduced at Easter this year and organisers say the forthcoming edition has been necessitated by the positive response to the pilot.

Speaking to the Weekender this week Sleek Rides spokesperson Tau Khauoe said that the event is aimed at promoting the appreciation for cars in the country.

“Drag racing is an activity that we are introducing in the country,” Khauoe said.

“Our initial plan was to host it on a quarterly basis but based on the response that we got from the first edition and the enquiries that keep coming we may end up holding it once every two months.”

He said motoring enthusiasts are required to register before the day of the event so that they can be grouped with others who have cars with similar specifications.

“Participants are required to pre-register so that we can categorise them based on the specs of their cars including size of engine, type and also power.

“It is what bring about a lot of fun and we are planning to turn it into a league where we crown a champion. We introduced it because we had learnt that Basotho have muscle cars whose capacity they never get to explore because of the restrictions imposed by our road networks.”

He also said that they take all precautions as safety remains their top priority to ensure that the drivers and spectators remain safe throughout the show.

“We have a health and safety team which checks the cars’ fitness and ensure that drivers are not under the influence of any drugs. They work closely with the Military Police to ensure that law and order is maintained. We also have barricades to protect spectators in case of accidents.”

The Sleek Rides movement promotes car culture in the country and holds shows that exhibit stunts, spinning, sound, customised rides and retro cars among others. The movement also organises events to raise funds for different charitable initiatives.

“Sleek Rides is building a social platform through motoring events which include Meet ‘N Greet where motoring enthusiasts get together to share ideas on how to maintain their vehicles. Another event is the Motor Show which we hold in December where people showcase their best pimped up vehicles.

“Through the events we raise funds for the less fortunate although we have not decided who the beneficiary is this time around. In the past we have secured monthly groceries for Malibuseng Children’s Home from Sekhametsi Consortium and we hope to help as many needy people as possible,” Khauoe said.