Sponsorship boost for Sefotha-fotha

Mikia Kalati

PREMIER league debutants Sefotha-fotha on Tuesday received a major boost ahead of their first match in the elite league after securing a M11 000 kit sponsorship deal with Builders City.

Sefotha-fotha have a daunting task against champions, Bantu at Setsoto Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Builders City representative, Mohshin Mayet, said the sponsorship was one of the ways in which the company gave back to the community that continued to support them.

“We encourage giving back to the community and this is part of ploughing back,” Mayet said.

“The plan is to motivate children to continue participating in sports activities and we will always give back wherever possible.”

For his part, Sefotha-fotha vice president, Hlompho Maitin thanked Builders City for their gesture.

He said the club comprised of police officers and others from the Mabote constituency and it aimed at using football as a tool to combat crime in the community.

“We encourage children to play football rather than get on the wrong side of the law.

“Above everything I thank Builder City for their noble gesture and I hope that it is a beginning of many things to come our way because we have a lot of financial challenges.

“Some of our players are still students and we have to assist in paying school fees and it would be helpful if our sponsors injected more into our team.

“I also call on our supporters to return the favour by supporting their company because it is only then that they will give more,” he said.

The club has kept faith in coach, Tiisetso Molete, who helped them win promotion.

They also reinforced the squad with the former Matlama young duo of Letuka Mosehlenyane and Tšolo Molibeli. Phalatsi Sekoloto also joined from LMPS.

Maitin also said they will wait for the January transfer window to decide whether or not to bring in reinforcements.