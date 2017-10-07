Standard Bank assists learners

Tokelo Rasephei

FINANCIAL services provider, Standard Lesotho Bank (SLB), has vowed to continue with initiatives to lend assistance to needy communities.

This week, the bank donated school supplies and sanitary towels worth M20 000 to 94 needy learners at Tikoe Anglican Church of Lesotho primary school.

Thirty four of the female learners were issued a year’s supply of sanitary towels to prevent the disruption caused by menstruation to their education.

In her remarks during the handover ceremony, SLB Marketing Assistant Mphotleng Sekoala said the school supplies consisted of uniforms, satchels and lunchboxes meant to improve the pupils’ learning environment.

She said the financial institution took pride in making a difference to children’s lives who were the future leaders of the country.

“We felt the need to help in bringing positive changes to the lives of vulnerable Basotho children who cannot afford some of the essential equipment for school,” Ms Sekoala said.

“We are a bank that prides itself in giving back to vulnerable communities and to extending a helping hand to the needy because we are also part of society.”

The bank’s Group Real Estate Services Manager Suthang Pitso thanked SLB’s document storage team for their contribution in making the event a success.

Mr Pitso indicated that the document storage team had combined their efforts to ensure that they meet the learners’ needs.