Summerfest comes to Maseru

Mohalenyane Phakela

ORGANISERS of the Reggae and Dancehall Summerfest have promised a bigger and better ninth edition of the event this year.

Unlike the previous editions, this year the event will run for two days from the 28th to the 29th of September this year. The event will also feature different genres apart from reggae and dancehall among them Dubstep, Afro Pop and Hip Hop.

The event will also feature artistes from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Momo-Dread, Bongo Riot, Benjy Dread, Teba, Skeleton Blazer, L’titude, Senci Rankin, Lavado, C-jo, Maxzhe Bwoy, Sledge, Lion Gasp, Top-shattah, Man Chaco, Magainer, Power Force, Kymani Bushy, Rass Rak, Sista Soul T are some of the artistes scheduled to perform at the festival.

Ready D, Don Royal, Dj Fanta Jozi, Diboza, Selectah Tesfa, Tripple Crown, Selectah Jun, DJ Gazavin, Green seed, Small X, Powertainment Twins, Jah Tbla, Melo, Sanchez, Dope D, Ragga Vybz, Nahlingah, Ire Vybz, Thembaman, Choma Dee and Kopper are some of the DJ’s on the roaster. Rappers Juvy and Mega Hertz will also perform while Badman, Lasbon, Selectah Che, Stitchie and La-Diva have been lined up as the hosts of the event.

The Reggae and Dancehall Summerfest was first held at Khanyane village in the Leribe district in 2009 by Powertainment Productions and Shatta-kulcha Productions.

Don Power, one of the organisers said the festival is aimed at uniting people through music. He said they were also influenced by the huge response from reggae and dancehall lovers in Khanyane village.

“Our primary goal is to entertain, educate, unify and promote social cohesion, moral regeneration and nation building in Lesotho,” Don Power said.

“We felt the need to establish an annual reggae festival that would set high standards of reggae presentation in Leribe. The love, support and growth of local reggae festivals has been overwhelming.

“Our team has gone full throttle in emulating the high standards of international reggae festivals around the globe which is the reason for which we brought the event to Maseru.”

Powertainment also operates in South Africa where it has held similar events in which local artistes have shared the stage with some from as far as Jamaica.

Don Power said their target is to increase their footprint both locally and in South Africa.

“We are based in Rustenburg (South Africa) where we have held a variety of events which also featured Lesotho artistes. Our footprint is growing in Lesotho where the dream was born and through this show we are working to build following of reggae and dancehall in Lesotho and beyond,” Don Power said.