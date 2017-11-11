Swallows unstoppable

Mikia Kalati

FORMER Premier League side, Swallows have emerged as early favourites to return to top flight football after winning all their six matches since the A Division got underway in September this year.

The Mazenod outfit top the A Division Southern stream with 18 points.

Mangau are five points behind with four victories from six games, with Manonyane in third position.

Former Premier League sides, Qoaling Highlanders and Rovers occupy the last two spots in the southern stream log and are in danger of relegation.

Rovers are in even bigger trouble having been docked six points for late registration and could yet again be relegated after their drop from the premier league last season.

In the Northern Stream, Ketane FC could make history by winning promotion in their first year in the league.

They bought the status of Maseru Naughty Boys and are coached by former Free State Stars captain, Teboho Tšiu.

They lead the Northern Stream with 13 points with a superior goal difference to second placed Litšilo.

Likila United and Galaxy are not far away as they occupy third and fourth places with 10 points from six games.

Another former premier league club, Mphatlatsane is also in danger of relegation as they anchor the 10- team Northern Stream.

A Division Management Committee public relations officer, Mothusi Letsie, this week told this publication that they were happy with the competitiveness of their two streams.

Although it is early days, he said Swallows could emulate Liphakoe by finishing the first round without a loss and securing promotion with a lot of matches to spare.

“Competition is very high in both streams though in the Southern Stream Swallows appear to be too good for their competitors,” Letsie said.

“If they maintain the same standards and finish the first round unbeaten then they have a good chance of securing promotion early in the second round.”

“In the Northern Stream, it is very tough because the top teams are both on 13 points while those that are third and fourth are on 13 and just three points behind.

“We are also very happy that we have not had any incidents that bring the game into disrepute and everything has gone according to plan,” he said.

Teams that finish at the top of the two A Division streams will be automatically promoted to the Premier League at the end of the single and with those that finish last dropping to the B division.