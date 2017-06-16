Thabane wife shot dead

Staff Writer

PRIME Minister-elect Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife, Lipolelo Alice Thabane, was shot dead last night in Ha Masana, Maseru while traveling in a vehicle with a female companion who sustained serious injuries.

Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Clifford Molefe yesterday told the Lesotho Times that a 58-year old woman was shot dead at about 6.40pm while her companion was seriously injured and has been hospitalised.

Ha Masana is on the outskirts of Maseru near Moshoeshoe I International Airport.

Senior Supt Molefe said both women were residents of Ha Masana, adding that so far no one had been arrested in connection with the shootings.

“Investigations are at the preliminary stage and so far no one has been apprehended in connection with the shootings,” Sen Supt Molefe said.

The incident came against the background of preparations for tomorrow’s inauguration of Dr Thabane as prime minister after the All Basotho Convention leader cobbled seats with three others to form government last week.