The wait is over

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE much-anticipated Lesotho Times Fanfest scheduled for Saturday at Setsoto Stadium is finally here and Maseru can’t wait.

The event which is set to start at midday on Saturday is on course to set new records for Lesotho’s showbiz scene which has often been starved of action.

And organisers say with the event they hope to quench Basotho’s insatiable thirst for fun with a hefty line up that will be two of Southern Africa’s most revered granddads of showbiz Oliver Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe and) and local star Tshepo Tshola.

The duo will lead a line-up of rising and mega stars among them the vivacious Amanda Black, the delectable Lady Zamar, the energetic Sho Madjozi, Lerato Kganyago, Thami, Nasty C, AKA, Kwesta, Prince Kaybee, Trompies and Thebe.

The local contingent will include Sway, Juvy, Mtsuzi, Counter Force, Charma Exzit, Kopper, Bootz, DJ Dimo, Together, Smooth and Katz, Fatere and the Super Twins.

Ms Kiva will be co-hosting the event with comedian Lilaphalapha as well as radio personalities Themba Nyathi and Lady Terror.

Mtukudzi took to Twitter on Sunday saying Lesotho should be ready for his performance

“Kigali in Rwanda and Giyani in South Africa were amazing, Lesotho – Maseru it is your turn,” he wrote.

Refiloe Mohlotsane of Plan A, who are the organisers of the event, said all their plans are now in place and they are just left with the actual ground work.

“Most of work is done in as far as the planning is concerned and what is left is the actual work on the ground which started on Monday,” Mohlotsane said.

“The stadium has been a hive of activity from Monday until Sunday when the show ends. We are leaving no stone unturned. This is huge show and we are not taking any shortcuts.”

She also said they are also working with various partners who are coming up with exciting promotional packages for the festival among them Maluti Mountain Brewery and Vodacom who will be running happy hour sessions where customers can buy alcohol for slashed prices.

Other partners for the festival include Sefalana Liquor Lesotho, AVANI Hotels, Vodacom Lesotho, Perfect Car Rental, JC Decaux, D2 Graphix, Afro Media and PC FM.

“We have several promotions as advertised elsewhere in this newspaper. The promotions are courtesy of our partners who want to ensure that revelers have a memorable time at the festival,” she said.

In a previous interview with this publication, Mohlotsane allayed security fears and said they have engaged the law enforcement agencies in the country to beef up their private security to ensure public safety.

“No weapons are going to be allowed into the stadium and we urge the public enjoy themselves responsibly. This is about having a memorable time so we do not anticipate any bad behaviour. However, we have engaged the police and other security agencies to help our private security to ensure that the public is safe,” Mohlotsane said.

She said they will also have undercover security to ensure that the public is safe at all times.

Mohlotsane told the Weekender this week that they have put in place various mechanisms to ensure smooth flow of services at the stadium.

She said there will be a coupon system for beverages which revelers will use to buy food and beverages from the designated food court and beer garden. She said there will also be a classy whiskey and spirits area where top of the range drinks would be sold.

“Lesotho has hosted multiple events but this one is going to set new standards. The bar is too high and we want to ensure that the revelers and the artistes feel the same,” Mohlotsane said.

She also said they have arranged parking space for the VIP at Maseru high School from where the VIP ticket holders will be shuttled to the stadium.

“The VIP will park at Maseru High School where there will be armed security to guard the vehicles. The general ticket holders are encouraged to park at Pitso ground where we will also deploy marshals and security and Moshoeshoe II Primary School. There will also be a shuttle service from Moshoeshoe II,” Mohlotsane said.