Toll fees increased by 33 percent

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE Road Fund has announced a 33, 3 percent increase in toll fees with effect from 1 September this year.

The last increment was made seven years ago in 2011.

Road Fund chief executive officer, Nkekeletse Makara said light vehicles will now pay M40 up from M30.

He said toll fees for medium heavy vehicles (two axles) will increase from M60 to M80 while large heavy vehicles (three axles) will now pay M120 up from the previous fee of M90. Extra-large heavy vehicles (four or more axles) will now pay M280 up from M210.

Mr Makara said the toll fees were supposed to be increased on an annual basis but they had not been increased for seven years due to unspecified challenges.

“The last review of the toll gate fees was in 2011 but despite proposals to review these toll gates being made in subsequent years they were deferred,” Mr Makara said.

He said the delay in increasing the charges has increased the maintenance gap while the road condition deteriorated thereby significantly increasing the maintenance cost.

“The road fund is mandated to collect road user charges including toll gate fees,” he said.

“The collected road user charges have in the years fallen behind and the ever-rising road maintenance needs have not been attended due to the delay in this increment,” Mr Makara said.

Mr Makara said the Road Fund collaborates with other agencies to execute its mandate of maintaining roads. He said they also work with organisations such as the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) which collects the toll gate fees, Maseru City Council and the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr Makara further said that a government gazette detailing the adjustment in toll fees will be published before Saturday 1 September and they would also distribute pamphlets to the public to ensure compliance with the new fees.