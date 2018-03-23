Top soldier faces multiple murder charges

Tefo Tefo

THE name of Captain Litekanyo Nyakane continues to loom large in several criminal cases involving members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF). He was back in court this week over the murders of three men in Mafeteng six years ago.

Captain Nyakane already faces other serious charges including that of murdering former army commander, Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao, at his Mokema home village on 25 June 2015.

He also faces a mutiny charge before a court-martial over the events that led to the 5 September 2017 assassination of former army commander, Khoantle Motšomotšo, at his Ratjomose Barracks offices in Maseru.

And on Tuesday, Captain Nyakane was among five soldiers who briefly appeared before the High Court to face charges of murdering three men in Mafeteng in 2012.

The other four army officers are Lance Corporal Khauhelo Makoae (35), Lance Corporal Sebilo Sebilo (33), Private Tšepo Tlakeli (32) and Private Thebe Tšephe (37).

They are accused of murdering Thabang Mosole, Monyake Matsie and Pakiso Ntala Letatabe in Ha-Motanyane in Mafeteng on 7 April 2012.

High Court judge Justice ‘Maseshophe Hlajoane postponed the case to 16 April 2018 when the court will set a trial date.

Captain Nyakane, who remains in remand custody, is one of those accused alongside former army commander, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, for the murder of Sub-Inspector Mokheseng Ramahloko at the Police Headquarters in Maseru on 30 August 2014 during an attempted coup.

The duo have been charged along with Lance Corporal Motloheloa Ntsane and Lance Corporal Leutsoa Motsieloa in the Ramahloko case.

They first appeared before the High Court last Thursday in connection with the Ramahloko case and the matter was postponed to 12 April 2018 for the court to set a trial date.

In the Mahao case, Captain Nyakane is charged alongside Captain Haleo Makara, Sergeant Lekhooa Moepi, Sergeant Motsamai Fako, Corporal Marasi ‘Moleli, Corporal Motšoane Machai, Corporal Mohlalefi Seitlheko and Corporal Tšitso Ramoholi.

Captain Nyakane’s mutiny case was adjourned in December 2017 to enable the Minister of Defence and National Security, Sentje Lebona, to appoint the judge advocate for that court after Brigadier Khomo Mohobo recused himself from the position that same month.

Brigadier Mohobo recused himself after Captain Nyakane and his co-accused applied for his recusal.

The case is still pending.