Traditional healer commits suicide

Nthatuoa Koeshe

Maseru

A suspected serial killer and traditional healer slit his stomach open when he realised that police had come to arrest him at his home in Ha Makhabane village in Nazareth on Thursday last week.

In a bizarre act that left the two police officers in shock, the 35-year-old suspect threw out some chunks of his own flesh he had cut out from his stomach.

Police Inspector Mpiti Mopeli confirmed that the man had run into his house and locked himself inside when he noticed a police vehicle approaching his home.

“The officers asked him to come out but he refused. As they were waiting, thinking he would change his mind, the suspect threw something bloody through the window, it landed close to where the investigating officers stood. When they checked what it was, they realized that it was flesh. That is when they rushed and broke down the door to check what was happening,” Insp Mopeli said.

Upon entry, they found the suspect lying still in a pool of blood. A knife lay close to his body. He was rushed at Queen ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Insp Mopeli said the police had gone to pick the traditional healer in connection with the shooting and murder of one man from the same village and the poisoning of his daughter. The double murder happened in July this year. Apparently, the traditional healer had been appearing in court to answer to other charges of murder.

Police could not immediately confirm circumstances of the other cases that were still pending in court.

Meanwhile, in a case of murder, police this week found the brutally stabbed body of a 4+1 driver in his car at some traffic lights near Robert Dam in Maseru. Police suspect the driver was attacked at the traffic lights by armed robbers on the night of October 5.

“Homicide police attended the scene and discovered a knife near his body and another in his hand,” Insp Mopeli said.

Police suspect he was stabbed by the suspects who planted the knives at the scene of crime to make it appear as if it were a suicide.

“We do have some leads but unable to reveal our clues until we have finalized our investigations and arrested the suspects.” Insp Mopeli said.