Weekend of bliss awaits revellers

Mohalenyane Phakela

AHEAD of Christmas Day on Monday, the weekend is teeming with entertainment events that will leave revellers spoilt for choice.

THURSDAY

MASERU TOUCHDOWN 2017

Cuban Linx will kick off the festivities with a homecoming party for Basotho residing outside South Africa. The event is held twice yearly during Easter and Christmas when most people come for the holidays. The show will feature performances by Hobbs, Individual Max, StacyDJ, Mr Maps, Trybz, NINE24, Konsept and Gama, with guest disc spinners from South Africa that include Tha Cutt and 2Zero.

FRIDAY

KEYS TO THE CITY: THE BLUEPRINT

Slated for Maseru Mall, Keys to the City is an urban event for the Hip Hop loving youths. The lifestyle event which will be held for the third time in as many years will feature South African disc spinner Shaxe Khumalo who has made a name for himself in Lesotho. He will share the booth with locals Veenushka, Osmic, Tiger, Lobby and Gama.

MISS LESOTHO 2018

TWELVE finalists will strut their stuff at Manthabiseng Convention Centre in the race for the prestigious Miss Lesotho title which will automatically land the winner an opportunity to represent Lesotho at Miss World as well as the M20 000 prize money. The judging panel will consist of South African stars including Miss South Africa 2016 Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, South African Top Model Palesa Ramoshebi, Director of Sync Model Management Alessandrio Bergman, Palse Homme founder and fashion designer Paledi Segapo who are set to be the guest judges at the prestigious pageant as well as Miss Universe Zambia 2010 Alice Rowlands. The local judging panel will include Vodacom Lesotho Senior Marketing Specialist Sekonyela Matamane, Miss World Lesotho 2010 Karabelo Tṧosane as well as Ttwins co-owners Matṧeliso and Tṧeliso Thella. South African soapie Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels and DJ Moruti Mathe will be the MCs for the night. South African DJ Cuevoice is expected to entertain patrons alongside local acts such as Juvy, Zagro DJs and Mookho Moqhali. The red carpet reception will be hosted by radio personalities Quizy and April.

T.G.I.F. – BLOCK PARTY

Maseru city centre-based Cuban Linx will “thank God” for Friday through what is dubbed “an expensive” music fiesta which will be headlined by renowned South African House muso DJ Fistaz Mixwell alongside T-Deep from Metro FM who has been a regular guest. Also hailing from South Africa will be the mix guru Master Chen Fu and together will share the stage with local heavyweights such as Mekonko, Bootz, AfroDJ, Trybz, Zakes and Agent K.

WAAR WAS JY 2017

Stone Sounds will take revellers back to the 80s and 90s sounds at Victoria poolside by bringing fourth South African legends such as Mercy Pakela, Kori Moraba, Steve Kekana, Black Five and Zizi Kongo who will share the stage with Lesotho’s veteran Apollo Ntabanyane as well as DJ Counter and Tseko with Lilaphalapha being the MC.

BACK TO THE CAVES

The Kome Caves in Berea district will be a hive of activities when entertainment outfit Legacy House Media host a four-day cultural and lifestyle event. It will be a festival filled with live performances, flea markets, camping, cuisine and cultural activities. Gracing the stage will be Vibes Nation DJ, Chomma Dee, Lion Gasp, Bokang Motsamai, Thizozo, T-Herbs, Damario, Stive Omega, MIP, L-Tore, Boshoa Bots’oere, Nirex, Nde, Him I Am and Cablo Nice among others.

ONE NIGHT STAND WITH STARS

South African prime time soapie Rhythm City stars are billed to grace the Hlotse, Leribe situated Cloud 9 Café which was formerly Ekhaya. Teboho Khalo who plays Puleng, Mpho Molepo who plays Fats and Lesotho’s very own Tseko Monaheng who is yet to make an appearance of the Etv soapie will have a meet and greet session with fans at the club while resident DJs ensure that good music remains the flavour of the night.

MONDAY

3-STAGE XMAS MADNESS

De Tail Sounds will setup three stages at Hotel Mount Maluti in Mohale’s Hoek on Christmas Day.

Stage 1 (Juveniles Stage) will cater for those aged 15 to 20 and this stage will be set ablaze by Warrys, Cutter, Doggy Dagging, JNice and DeepCaldy who will be playing Hip Hop and 2017 bangers. Stage 2 (Matured Youth) the main focus will be entertaining youths aged 21 years and above through deep and soulful House, Lounge and old school Hip Hop. The line-up will include BhugzSoul (Bhugzela), Spindokta, TshepzaDj, Morsh, DeTail and Lebuza. In the evening, the two line-ups will unite on Stage 3 to host an all-night party.

TUESDAY

SUMMER SHAKEDOWN

Boxing Day will not be the same as Summer Shakedown will bring a relaxed lifestyle hangout to be held at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre grounds. The event will feature South African acts such as Major League DJs, Tshego, Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major and Just Themba alongside Zee, Harmonix, Da Starr, Kats & Smooth, SNO and Vards among others.