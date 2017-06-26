‘Yoga benefits mind and body’

Staff Writer

BASOTHO have been urged to embrace yoga therapy to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

This was said by Honorary Consul of India to Lesotho Man Mohan Bakaya on Sunday during International Yoga Day commemorations held at AVANI Maseru.

The commemorations were meant to promote the 6 000+-year-old physical, mental and spiritual practice which originates from the subcontinent nation. Many believe that yoga, the ancient form of exercise, is the best way to calm the mind and the best form of exercise for the body.

International Yoga Day was tabled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September last year and was subsequently approved by the world body on 11 December 2014.

Honorary Consul Bakaya said the theme for the 2017 celebration, “Yoga for Health” highlighted the fact that yoga could contribute in a holistic way to achieving equilibrium between mind and body.

“Medical research in recent years has uncovered many physical and mental benefits that yoga offers,” he said, adding that a small sample of yoga research showed that yoga improved flexibility, built muscle strength, protected the spine, improved bone health, increased blood flow, flushed out toxins and boosted immunity as well as keeping blood pressure and blood sugar in check.

“In essence, yoga is a process of creating a body and mind that are stepping-stones to an exuberant and fulfilling life. It unites the body, mind and breath. When you are in harmony, the journey through life is calmer, happier and more fulfilling,” Honorary Consul Bakaya added.